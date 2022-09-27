2023 Nissan Z GT4 is ready to hit the track

The 2023 Nissan Z is still pretty fresh on the ground but, as with its predecessors, Nissan already has plans to race it. There have long been rumors that a GT4 variant was forthcoming, but now Nissan has finally revealed the car.

The Nissan Z GT4 was developed by Nissan Motorsports (Nismo) in Japan. Unlike some race cars that are just fiberglass shells over a bespoke tube frame chassis, the Z conforms to global GT4 rules. That means it's based on the actual road car, but delivered as a body-in-white to race teams. A test entry has already been put through its paces at the Fuji 24 Hours, back in June, as well as in Japan's Super Taikyu endurance series.

Nissan is keeping mum on the details but says it has tuned the twin-turbo VR30DDTT V6 engine, which makes 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque in street guise. The chassis and suspension have been worked over as well, likely with structure-stiffening modifications and spine-rattling suspension. Nissan says the cockpit is guaranteed to work for drivers of all types, and from the photos we can see a safety cage.

Visually, the Z GT4 is distinguished by two large cooling vents on the hood, as well as hood pins at the corners. The front grille is now a mesh design that covers the entire opening. A front splitter and canards at the corners make it a purposeful-looking machine, while a rear wing and LED center brake light in the valance to round out to the rear.

Pricing hasn't been mentioned, but as an example the Toyota Supra GT4 race car costs about $205,000. Nissan says it will provide further details at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, schedule for November 1-4. Deliveries begin in the first half of 2023, and hopefully soon after we will see it go head-to-head with GT4 versions of the Supra, Mustang, Cayman 718, and BMW M4.

“Motorsports for Nissan is an expression of our passion and unrivaled expertise. The Nissan Z continues to maintain its position as an exciting sports car that fascinates drivers with its driving dynamics and flexible powertrain,” said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta. “We are confident that this track-ready GT4-category Nissan Z will be ready to write another chapter in the Nissan Z’s 50-plus-year legacy of speed.”

Related video: