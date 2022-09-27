2023 Infiniti QX50 gets new Sport trim and more

The Infiniti QX50 is a perfectly fine SUV with attractive styling and great standard features. Perhaps its most significant fault is that its rivals exist, as the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Cadillac XT5 all do the same things, just as well (better, in some cases), and for less money in higher trims. Even so, the QX50 is worth a look if you’re in the market, and the automaker just updated the SUV with a new trim level, better standard features and a new maintenance plan.

Infiniti offers five QX50 trims for the 2023 model year: Pure, Luxe, Sport, Sensory and Autograph. The base Pure trim starts at $40,300, and pricing reaches $57,350 for the top trim. Buyers can opt for AWD in lower trims for a $2,000 upcharge, and the Autograph trim adds AWD as standard equipment. Infiniti Premium Care is standard for all QX50s sold in the United States, which includes oil changes, inspections and tire rotations for up to three years.

The headline change for 2023 is the new Sport trim. It gets dark-painted 20-inch wheels, unique badging and gloss-black exterior trim. Inside, the Sport adds semi-aniline leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Bose audio system. Those upgrades build on the Luxe trim, which starts at $43,600 and brings most of the goodies the base Pure trim forgets. That means standard wireless charging, remote start and rear passenger alerts.

All QX50s get a decent suite of advanced driver aids, including forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warnings and automatic high beams. The 2023 QX50 is too new to have received complete crash test results, but its predecessor scored “Good” in crash tests and “Superior” for front crash prevention systems.

