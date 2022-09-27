2023 BMW Z4 gets M-Sport standard, new paint options

BMW's two-seater is getting a mild overhaul for the 2023 model year. The updated Z4 receives some subtle visual tweaks, three new exterior finishes and some nip-and-tuck adjustments to its trim structure. Unsurprisingly, these are accompanied by a price increase (albeit a reasonably modest one) for both trims.

The aesthetic adjustments fall into the "blink and you might miss them" category. BMW says the kidney grille was redesigned but, mercifully, it didn't get any more prominent than it already was. The air curtains incorporated into the fog light surrounds were also tweaked for the new model year — perhaps the single most significant change on the entire exterior. If you can find others, our hat's off to you.

Content changes were also quite modest. The M-Sport package is now standard on both the sDrive30i and M40i. A new set of optional 19-inch wheels is available (shown here) and three new colors — Thundernight metallic (shown), Portimao Blue metallic, and Skyscraper Grey metallic — have joined the palette. A new blackout package (dubbed "M Shadowline") for the headlights has also been added; it requires selection of the optional LED adaptive headlamps.

The 2023 BMW Z4 will go on sale in November. The base price for the sDrive30i will be $53,795; M40i will check in at $66,295.

Related video: