There’s a new Ford F-Series Super Duty being revealed Tuesday night, and the state of Kentucky is acting the opposite of chill about it. In fact, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear just declared September 27, 2022, to be “KenTRUCKy Day.” No, we’re not kidding. Even KFC is getting in on the action by showing off a new "Kentrucky Fried Chicken" bucket design. Behind the new bucket is a teaser of the new Super Duty's grille, giving us a quick glimpse of what's to come.

The reveal of the redesigned Super Duty is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET tomorrow, and it’s going to be livestreamed online at Ford’s YouTube channel. Ford is onsite at Churchill Downs (home of the Kentucky Derby) to reveal the truck, which is a fit place to show off the new Super Duty — Ford plans to continue building the Super Duty at its Kentucky Truck plant in Louisville, KY.

“To honor Ford’s investment and this great Team Kentucky partner, I have officially proclaimed, September 27, 2022, KenTRUCKy Day in the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentuckians have been building Ford trucks since the Model T, and we are thrilled this tradition is going to continue with the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty.”

As of today, Ford employs 12,000 people in the state, and it plans to employ another 5,000 more with its BlueOval SK Battery Park planned for Kentucky.

The governor didn’t say whether every September 27 from here on out will be “KenTRUCKy Day,” but tomorrow sure is. Circle back to us tomorrow night to learn everything there is to know about the new Super Duty.

