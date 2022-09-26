Slowly but surely, car companies are going electric. More buyers than ever are considering the switch from fossil fuels. The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

What's great for early adopters is that automakers are using cutting-edge electric models as a testing ground for new and interesting designs and capabilities. The Tesla Model Y. Tim Levin/Insider

I've driven more than a dozen electric cars from Ford, Tesla, Porsche, and others and experienced plenty of cool features, but a handful stand out. The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. Tim Levin/Insider

California upstart Rivian is looking to become the Tesla of rugged pickup trucks and SUVs. The Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Its vehicles are jam-packed with interesting features, but the coolest part of the R1T truck has to be its Gear Tunnel. The Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

It's a bonus, one-of-a-kind storage area running between R1T's back seats and bed. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Plus, buyers can add on a slide-out Camp Kitchen complete with a sink, cutting board, utensils, and induction cooktop. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: Take a closer look at the electric Rivian R1T pickup's coolest option — the Camp Kitchen

The Gear Tunnel opens from both sides. Both doors house extra goodies like a first aid kit. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Rivian's R1S SUV sets itself apart with extraordinary off-road capability. The Rivian R1S. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: I drove the coolest new electric SUV in the US. Here's a full photo tour of the fabulous Rivian R1S.

Simply point the seven-seat SUV at a deep creek, steep incline, or mass of boulders, and step on the accelerator. Its four powerful motors, adjustable air suspension, and advanced all-wheel-drive system handle the rest. The Rivian R1S. Tim Levin/Insider

In Tesla's Model Y, the star of the show is its minimalist, technology-packed interior. The Tesla Model Y. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.

Tesla rejects almost all conventional buttons and gauges in favor of a sleek and uncluttered look. The Tesla Model Y. Tim Levin/Insider

And tech geeks will get a kick out of the big, snappy touchscreen that controls basic vehicle settings and receives software updates. The Tesla Model Y. Tim Levin/Insider

Fun built-in features like a racing game (which uses the actual steering wheel), drawing pad, and Netflix ensure you'll never be bored while charging up. The 2022 Tesla Model Y. Tim Levin/Insider

Kia's spaceship-like EV6 has a trick up its sleeve in the form of bidirectional charging capability. The 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line. Tim Levin/Insider

The clever feature involves using an adapter that plugs into the charge port. The 2022 Kia EV6. Tim Levin/Insider

From there, you can power things things like speakers, an electric cooktop, or a coffee maker. I used the EV6 to make breakfast. The 2022 Kia EV6. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: I used the electric Kia EV6's coolest feature to make breakfast outside

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 shares its guts with the EV6, so it can also power your toaster or hair dryer on the go. The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: The $56,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric living room on wheels that'll make you want to ditch gas for good

But the best thing about driving the Ioniq 5 is just how cool it makes you feel. The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Tim Levin/Insider

Its retrofuturistic styling — complete with origami-like angles and lights comprised of dozens of little pixels — makes it stand out from regular blob-shaped SUVs. The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Tim Levin/Insider

In addition to top-tier handling and absurd acceleration, the Porsche Taycan delivers astonishingly quick charging speeds. The 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: Review: Porsche's $209,000 electric station wagon launched me into the stunning, wicked-fast future of cars

It can charge at a peak rate of 270 kilowatts, faster than most electric cars, meaning 5% to 80% can happen in just 22.5 minutes. The 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S. Tim Levin/Insider

That's a game-changer for long road trips with multiple charging stops. The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. Tim Levin/Insider

The Polestar 2 showed me that big touchscreens in cars don't have to be scary. The 2022 Polestar 2. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: The $45,900 Polestar 2 is the coolest new electric car you've never heard of

The thought of going without regular buttons may repel some buyers. But the sporty sedan's Google-powered infotainment system isn't clunky like some other vehicle touchscreens. The 2022 Polestar 2. Tim Levin/Insider

Instead, both the main display and digital instrument panel are remarkably intuitive, simple, and pretty to look at. Hyper-realistic graphics of the vehicle are a nice touch. The 2022 Polestar 2. Tim Levin/Insider

BMW's first electric SUV for American buyers makes up for its polarizing, slightly buck-toothed looks with a palatial interior. The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: The $96,000 electric BMW iX's luxurious interior will make you forget all about its weird looks

The $96,000 iX I drove cocooned me in generous amounts of supple leather. The 2022 BMW iX xDrive60. Tim Levin/Insider

It had a massaging driver's seat, a slim, floating screen, and plenty of gold trim. The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning's biggest superpower is how normal it feels. Ford took the F-150 and injected it with electric power without sacrificing the familiarity of America's favorite truck. The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

But the Lightning brings some big advantages. It has outlets throughout that can provide serious amounts of electricity for power tools and tailgating accessories. The F-150 Lightning Lariat. Ford

With the right adapter, it can even charge other electric vehicles The Ford F-150 Lightning charging an E-Transit van. Ford

The Lightning's goofily named Mega Power Frunk also deserves a mention. The front trunk gives truck buyers something they've never really had before: Lockable, weather-proof storage outside of the bed. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: The Ford F-150 Lightning's massive frunk is packed with useful features — take a closer look

It also offers power outlets and a big, wide opening to make loading things even easier. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

Likewise, one of the Ford Mustang Mach-E's handiest features is its frunk. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tim Levin/Insider