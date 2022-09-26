- I've driven more than a dozen electric models from BMW, Tesla, Ford, and more.
- Tons of EVs boast interesting designs and capabilities, but only the coolest features cut through the noise.
- Rivian's R1T offers a one-of-a-kind gear tunnel, while Porsche's Taycan can charge incredibly quickly.
Slowly but surely, car companies are going electric. More buyers than ever are considering the switch from fossil fuels.
What's great for early adopters is that automakers are using cutting-edge electric models as a testing ground for new and interesting designs and capabilities.
I've driven more than a dozen electric cars from Ford, Tesla, Porsche, and others and experienced plenty of cool features, but a handful stand out.
California upstart Rivian is looking to become the Tesla of rugged pickup trucks and SUVs.
Its vehicles are jam-packed with interesting features, but the coolest part of the R1T truck has to be its Gear Tunnel.
It's a bonus, one-of-a-kind storage area running between R1T's back seats and bed.
Plus, buyers can add on a slide-out Camp Kitchen complete with a sink, cutting board, utensils, and induction cooktop.
The Gear Tunnel opens from both sides. Both doors house extra goodies like a first aid kit.
Rivian's R1S SUV sets itself apart with extraordinary off-road capability.
Simply point the seven-seat SUV at a deep creek, steep incline, or mass of boulders, and step on the accelerator. Its four powerful motors, adjustable air suspension, and advanced all-wheel-drive system handle the rest.
In Tesla's Model Y, the star of the show is its minimalist, technology-packed interior.
Tesla rejects almost all conventional buttons and gauges in favor of a sleek and uncluttered look.
And tech geeks will get a kick out of the big, snappy touchscreen that controls basic vehicle settings and receives software updates.
Fun built-in features like a racing game (which uses the actual steering wheel), drawing pad, and Netflix ensure you'll never be bored while charging up.
Kia's spaceship-like EV6 has a trick up its sleeve in the form of bidirectional charging capability.
The clever feature involves using an adapter that plugs into the charge port.
From there, you can power things things like speakers, an electric cooktop, or a coffee maker. I used the EV6 to make breakfast.
Hyundai's Ioniq 5 shares its guts with the EV6, so it can also power your toaster or hair dryer on the go.
But the best thing about driving the Ioniq 5 is just how cool it makes you feel.
Its retrofuturistic styling — complete with origami-like angles and lights comprised of dozens of little pixels — makes it stand out from regular blob-shaped SUVs.
In addition to top-tier handling and absurd acceleration, the Porsche Taycan delivers astonishingly quick charging speeds.
It can charge at a peak rate of 270 kilowatts, faster than most electric cars, meaning 5% to 80% can happen in just 22.5 minutes.
That's a game-changer for long road trips with multiple charging stops.
The Polestar 2 showed me that big touchscreens in cars don't have to be scary.
The thought of going without regular buttons may repel some buyers. But the sporty sedan's Google-powered infotainment system isn't clunky like some other vehicle touchscreens.
Instead, both the main display and digital instrument panel are remarkably intuitive, simple, and pretty to look at. Hyper-realistic graphics of the vehicle are a nice touch.
BMW's first electric SUV for American buyers makes up for its polarizing, slightly buck-toothed looks with a palatial interior.
The $96,000 iX I drove cocooned me in generous amounts of supple leather.
It had a massaging driver's seat, a slim, floating screen, and plenty of gold trim.
The Ford F-150 Lightning's biggest superpower is how normal it feels. Ford took the F-150 and injected it with electric power without sacrificing the familiarity of America's favorite truck.
But the Lightning brings some big advantages. It has outlets throughout that can provide serious amounts of electricity for power tools and tailgating accessories.
With the right adapter, it can even charge other electric vehicles.
The Lightning's goofily named Mega Power Frunk also deserves a mention. The front trunk gives truck buyers something they've never really had before: Lockable, weather-proof storage outside of the bed.
It also offers power outlets and a big, wide opening to make loading things even easier.
Likewise, one of the Ford Mustang Mach-E's handiest features is its frunk.
It's made of hard plastic and has a drain hole, making it the perfect spot to stow muddy shoes and wet gear. Lots of electric SUVs go without a frunk, giving the Mach-E a leg up.
Read the original article on Business Insider