3,000-hp Porsche 928-based dragster is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist

It's powered by a supercharged 9.4-liter V8

Sep 26th 2022 at 9:50AM
Hot Wheels has selected a 1978 Porsche 928 as a 2022 Legends Tour finalist, and a look at the specifications sheet suggests the coupe is worthy of this praise. Extensively modified, it has been alchemized into a dragster powered by a huge, supercharged V8 engine.

Porsche exclusively offered the 928 with a V8 engine but it never dropped anything this big or this powerful between the model's long fenders. Owned by Dan Humphreys of Midlothian, Texas, the coupe is powered by a 9.4-liter (572-cubic-inch) V8 built by Steve Morris and fitted with a 9.8-liter Whipple supercharger. It's reportedly capable of making over 3,000 horsepower. Sending that power to the pavement required fitting 17-inch-wide rear tires, and Hot Wheels claims that this 928 runs the quarter mile in 7.38 seconds at 184 mph.

Humphreys didn't try to build a wolf in sheep's clothing: the engine pokes right through the hood. The list of modifications made to this 928 also includes side-mounted exhaust pipes, a rear spoiler, two parachutes, and blue paint that earned it the nickname "Super Shark."

This one-of-a-kind 928 (which is surprisingly street-legal!) will compete for a spot in Hot Wheels' catalog of 1/64-scale cars. To win, it will need to fend off competition from a diverse selection of finalists including a turbodiesel-powered 1931 Dodge Rat Rod, a 1968 Volkswagen Beetle powered by a Volvo-sourced five-cylinder engine, and a 1969 Buick Riviera. The first semifinal round is scheduled for later in 2022.

1978 Porsche 928, 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
