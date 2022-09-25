This autonomous military vehicle could be the future of warfare

Autonomous combat vehicles are a futuristic concept emerging into our current reality thanks to new creations like the Autonomous Combat Warrior Wiesel (ACW Wiesel) from Rheinmetall. The German defense company developed this autonomous vehicle for the sole purpose of focusing on “social safety.” ACW Wiesel is “driven” by an autonomous kit that can be fitted to various vehicles like Boxer, Lynx, or HX tactical trucks. The autonomous functionality is activated by an operator who initiates the autonomous mode by indicating Wiesel’s destination on a tablet. ACW Wiesel can avoid trees and large rocks thanks to its obstacle avoidance sensors and can follow large trucks to a destination when convoy mode is activated. Aside from its autonomous capabilities, Wiesel can also be operated manually, or by remote control. Future upgrades will include soldier and behavior detection, as well as off-road terrain maneuvering. Learn more at rheinmetall.com

