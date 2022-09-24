  2. Report
Report

Climate bill is good news for the U.S. battery industry

But China-related provisions raise concerns

Sep 24th 2022 at 7:00AM

While President Joe Biden was busy checking out the latest Corvette with car executives at the Detroit auto show last week, a decidedly different car-related event was occurring about 30 minutes away in another convention center: The Battery Show. 

It's probably not surprising that you haven't heard of the trade show, but it saw its biggest attendance yet: 15,000 people, up 64% from last year and almost 50% from pre-pandemic levels, according to organizers. One big factor behind all the interest was the Inflation Reduction Act that Biden signed into law last month. Battery upstarts are salivating over the goodies in the bill, particularly the tax credits for manufacturing components here in the United States. 

