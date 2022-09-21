2023 Chevy Equinox price goes up a few hundred bucks

Chevrolet and GMC have uploaded the configurators for sibling crossovers the 2023 Chevy Equinox and 2023 GMC Terrain. Both get a few changes to improve performance, and new paints. GM jettisoned the turbocharged 1.5-liter gas engine making 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque in both vehicles. Replacing it is a different turbocharged 1.5-liter gas engine making 175 hp and 203 lb-ft.

The Equinox sends its power through a six-speed transmission, the Terrain fits a nine-speed transmission. On the Equinox, fuel economy in standard front-wheel drive trims holds steady, but the AWD trims lose one mile per gallon in their city and combined EPA ratings. On the Terrain, FWD trims lose one mile per gallon across the board, the AWD trims lose one mile per gallon in the city only.

Both models also upgrade to an electro-hydraulic brake system, leaving vacuum-assisted braking behind.

The Equinox color palette drops Cherry Red Tintcoat, Seaglass Blue Metallic and Silver Ice Metallic for replaces with Harvest Bronze Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Buyers who want the razzle dazzle of the Equinox's optional Blackout and Redline Edition Packages are out of luck at the moment, both appearance flourishes unavailable to order.

The Terrain's paint menu drops Cayenne Red Tintcoat, Hunter Metallic, and Quicksilver Metallic for Deep Bronze Metallic, Sterling Metallic, and Volcanic Red Tintcoat.

All-wheel drive can be added to any Equinox and Terrain trim for $1,600, save for the Terrain AT4 and Denali that come standard with AWD. Prices for the 2023 Chevy Equinox after the $1,395 destination charge, and their differences from 2022, are:

Equinox LS: $27,995 ($300)

Equinox LT: $29,095 ($300)

Equinox RS: $32,095 ($100)

Equinox Premier: $33,195 ($300)

New pricing for the 2023 GMC Terrain can only be seen when you visit the configurator's Summary page. The initial Build & Price page shows MSRP before the $1,500 premium on every trim to that pays for the mandatory OnStar with Connected Services plan. After the $1,395 destination charge, the new prices are: