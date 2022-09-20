2023 Alpina XB7 lands with new 630-horsepower twin-turbo V8

When BMW introduced the updated X7, we knew that the 2023 Alpina XB7 wouldn't be far behind. We caught a glimpse of the big SUV earlier in 2022, and the German company has finally released more photos and a full set of details about its updated flagship model.

Visually, the XB7 stands out from the X7 with an Alpina-specific body kit that includes a front splitter, side skirts, and a new-look rear bumper that gains four oval exhaust tips. 23-inch wheels with 20 spokes (a classic Alpina design) come standard, but 21-inch units are available as a no-cost option. Inside, Alpina differentiates the XB7 from the X7 with blue accents in the instrument cluster and on the center console, a specific steering wheel, and illuminated door sills, among other features. Wood interior trim comes standard; carbon fiber trim is optional.

Power comes from a new twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8 that works with a mild-hybrid system to develop 630 horsepower (18 more than the pre-facelift model and 107 more than the X7) and 590 pound-feet of torque. Alpina quotes a zero-to-60-mph time of 3.9 seconds, which is impressive for a mammoth seven-seater SUV, and a top speed of 180 mph. If you're into racing, the quarter mile takes 12.4 seconds. The eight-cylinder spins all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission linked to a pair of steering wheel-mounted shift buttons.

Alpina made several significant changes to the drivetrain before deeming it worthy of powering the XB7. It notably designed its own engine management system and developed a heavy-duty cooling system that includes a main engine cooler with integrated engine oil, coolant, and transmission fluid coolers. There's an Alpina-specific intercooling system and cross-sectioned coolant hoses as well.

Four-piston front brake calipers gripping 15.5-inch rotors keep the cavalry in check. The XB7 is also fitted with an air suspension system that lets the driver pump up the ride height by 1.6 inches at up to 19 mph to clear obstacles such as steep ramps. The suspension lowers itself by 0.8 inches when the driver selects Sport mode or goes over 100 mph, and it drops by a total of 1.6 inches in Sport+ or above 155 mph.

On sale now, the 2023 Alpina XB7 costs $145,995 including a $995 destination charge. Deliveries will begin in early 2023.