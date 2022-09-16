2022 Detroit Auto Show | Autoblog Podcast #747

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They're fresh off the show floor of the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and they have a lot to talk about. From the seventh-generation Ford Mustang, to the new Chrysler 300C with its 6.4-liter Hemi V8, to electrified Jeeps and Chevys and more, come along with us as we recap the show and its highlights.

Autoblog Podcast #747

