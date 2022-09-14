2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year Awards semifinalists revealed

DETROIT -- The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards organization announced the 26 semifinalists for the awards, which will be announced in January.

The semifinalists were culled from a list of 47 vehicles, which ties for the longest list of eligible vehicles in the awards' history. A record 19 battery-electric vehicles were eligible this year.

Car Semifinalists

Truck Semifinalists

Utility Semifinalists

Fifty journalists from the United States and Canada vote on the awards, which are handed out annually. Once the field is narrowed, the semifinalists are tested throughout the fall, with a group test in October. The finalists are announced in November and the awards will be revealed in January in Detroit. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is a member of the jury.

The Honda Civic (car), Ford Maverick (truck) and Ford Bronco (utility) won the 2022 awards.