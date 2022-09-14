2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year Awards semifinalists revealed

DETROIT -- The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards organization announced the 26 semifinalists for the awards, which will be announced in January.
The semifinalists were culled from a list of 47 vehicles, which ties for the longest list of eligible vehicles in the awards' history. A record 19 battery-electric vehicles were eligible this year.
Car Semifinalists
- Acura Integra
- BMW i4 eDrive40
- Genesis G80 EV
- Genesis G90
- Mercedes-Benz C Class
- Mercedes-Benz EQE
- Nissan Z
- Subaru WRX
- Toyota Crown
- Toyota GR Corolla
Truck Semifinalists
- Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
- Ford F-150 Lightning
- Lordstown Endurance
Utility Semifinalists
- Audi Q4 E-Tron
- BMW iX xDrive50
- Cadillac Lyriq
- Genesis GV60
- Honda CR-V
- Honda HR-V
- Kia EV6
- Kia Sportage
- Lexus RX
- Mazda CX-50
- Nissan Ariya
- Rivian R1S
- Volvo C40 Recharge
Fifty journalists from the United States and Canada vote on the awards, which are handed out annually. Once the field is narrowed, the semifinalists are tested throughout the fall, with a group test in October. The finalists are announced in November and the awards will be revealed in January in Detroit. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is a member of the jury.
The Honda Civic (car), Ford Maverick (truck) and Ford Bronco (utility) won the 2022 awards.