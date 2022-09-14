Ford SuperVan spied flexing its 2,000 horsepower on the Nurburgring

The electric, 2,000-horsepower Ford SuperVan unveiled earlier in 2022 is destined to remain at the concept stage, but it's not ready to sit in a warehouse quite yet. Our spy photographers caught the prototype hauling much more than boxes on Germany's famed Nürburgring track.

It doesn't look like much has changed since the SuperVan made a splash at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The van giving it all on the 'Ring is tall, wide, low, and fitted with a body kit you'd expect to find on a race car. It needs the downforce: It's powered by four electric motors (one per wheel) that draw electricity from a 50-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack to make Rimac Nevera-rivaling power. Ford quotes the SuperVan's 0-to-60-mph time at under 2 seconds, which sounds like every Amazon delivery driver's dream come true.

Some of the photos show a Mustang Mach 1 trailing the SuperVan. We wonder if they compared lap times at the end of the run.

While the odds of seeing a SuperVan deliver your next Prime order are low, the concept isn't simply an exercise in automotive excess. The platform it's built on is related to the one that underpins the E-Transit Custom, a battery-powered van developed for the European market.