Detroit Auto Show: Follow our live coverage here

For our complete coverage of the North American International Auto Show, including thousands of photos of new vehicles and concept car debuts, straight from the show floor head to: https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/?icid=autoblog|leaderbar&icid=autoblog|leaderbar

And be sure to visit our Social Channels for even more news, reviews, and videos from the 2022 Detroit Auto Show.

https://www.youtube.com/c/Autoblogvideo

https://twitter.com/therealautoblog

https://www.tiktok.com/@autoblog

https://www.facebook.com/Autoblog

https://www.instagram.com/autoblog/