New Ford Mustang: Watch tonight's big Detroit Auto Show reveal here

A highlight of any Detroit Auto Show is whatever's going on with the Ford Mustang, and every few years when a new generation is revealed, that's a bigger deal yet. At 8 p.m. Eastern today, you'll see the redesigned, latest iteration of the ponycar, the 2024 Mustang.

We've seen the new Mustang but can't talk about it yet, but we'll drop all the details this evening. Check back with us then. And you're just going to have to tune in to the event livestream above in case there are any surprises. Set your alarm for 8:15, pop some corn, tune in, and all will be revealed.