A new feature is coming to the 2024 Ford Mustang that neighborhoods and parking lots across America are just going to love: Remote Rev!

The name does a good job of explaining exactly what it is. Via the key fob, you’ll be able to remotely rev the new Mustang after remotely starting it. This essentially takes remote starting your vehicle to a different level that we haven’t seen before. What problem is it solving, you ask? Well, obviously the age-old problem of the actual owner of their vehicle not being able to hear their stupid-loud exhaust from where they should be, directly behind the loud pipes. Now, you won’t need to ask a friend to go stab the throttle for you to hear your Mustang roar. Instead, you and your buddies can all hang out behind it while you stab some buttons on the fob to hear it go nuts.

Ford says the Remote Rev feature runs an actual revving program when you activate it. From our understanding, you’ll press a button after starting the car, and then your vehicle will bellow its music in a preset manner. Of course, this feature only works on Mustangs with an automatic transmission — opt for the manual, and you’ll need to do the pedal work yourself.

The new Mustang is available in both a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and 5.0-liter V8 again for the new generation, but it doesn’t matter which engine you go for — they both get the Remote Rev feature. Of course, we suspect GT owners are likely to enjoy it a little more than EcoBoost owners. And if you opt for a GT with the active performance exhaust system, you’re going to enjoy even louder revving.

