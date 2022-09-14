2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport teased out on the trails, not at the show

Despite passing on the 2022 North American International Auto Show, Honda nonetheless decided to fire off a series of teaser images of its forthcoming Pilot TrailSport model. Following in the footsteps of the beefed-up Passport of the same name, the Pilot TrailSport will get a wheel and tire upgrade and some unique aesthetic elements.

"Tested on challenging terrain all over the country, the all-new 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport will be the most rugged Honda SUV ever, with standard all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, off-road tuned suspension, and expanded all-wheel drive system capabilities," Honda's announcement said. "The next-generation Pilot and Pilot TrailSport will be revealed this fall."

No details were provided, but the Passport TrailSport gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect. It will likely be offered solely in AWD and the appearance upgrades will include a chunkier grille (seen here), revised lower fascias that evoke skid plates, some darkened trim and amber lighting inside, and orange mountain range logos scattered throughout. Like the Passport (and unlike competitors such as the Subaru Outback Wilderness) it probably won't have any meaningful suspension upgrades.

