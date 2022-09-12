Win a Tesla Model X Plaid, the fastest electric SUV ever made

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

There are a few records that I am astonished to have seen broken in my lifetime. The sub two-hour marathon, the two-hour climbing speed record of El Cap in Yosemite, and now, a production car going 0-60 miles per hour in 1.98 seconds. That's exactly what the Tesla Model S Plaid did (well, at least under some very precise, Tesla-mandated conditions), making it the fastest production car ever and the first to go sub 2 seconds for a 0-60. But Tesla didn't stop with the Model S, bringing the Plaid, and its 1,000+ horsepower to the Model X. This electric SUV will rocket you to 60 miles per hour in only 2.5 seconds, and if you enter now at Omaze you can skip the waiting list and win one, all taxes and fees covered.

Win a Tesla Model X Plaid - Enter at Omaze

Here are the specs of the Model X Plaid, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: Up to 7

Engine: Tri-Motor Electric

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: Midnight Silver Metallic

Interior Color: White with Carbon Fiber decor

Maximum Horsepower: 1,020 hp

Maximum Torque: 841 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0–60 in 2.5 seconds

Top Speed: 163 mph

Range: 313 miles

Approximate Retail Value: $149,440.00

Cash Alt: $112,080.00

Special Features: Full self-driving capability; 22” wheels; panoramic glass roof; 17” infotainment screen + rear seat screen with wireless gaming; 22-speaker sound system

All of this adds up to a good-looking, wicked-fast EV that has a retail value of $149,440.

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 20 entries, while $50 will get you 500 entries and $100 will get you 1,200 entries. Donations benefit REVERB. Per Omaze, “Leading the green music movement since 2004, REVERB partners with artists, festivals, and venues to reduce their environmental footprints while empowering millions of fans to take action on today’s most pressing environmental issues. Working with artist partners like Billie Eilish, Maroon 5, P!nk, Harry Styles, Dave Matthews Band, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson and many more, REVERB has greened over 350 tours & 6,000 concert events, eliminated 280,000+ tons of CO2e, prevented the use of over 4 million single-use plastic bottles, and supported over 2,000 family farms and 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Their Music Climate Revolution campaign has raised over $3 Million to measurably fight the climate crisis and support climate justice initiatives. REVERB is the Official Music and Public Engagement Partner of the United Nations Environment Programme.”

If you want this head-turning EV in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is November 17, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

