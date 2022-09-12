Pricing for the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is out, and with it, a price for the new Rock Creek trim is revealed.

The Pathfinder Rock Creek is Nissan’s new off-road model this year, and it adds a bunch of equipment to improve performance off-road. Notable extras include a 5/8-inch suspension lift, 18-inch beadlock-style wheels, wider all-terrain tires, a new front fascia design and a tubular roof rack with a 220-pound load capacity. If you want the off-road-bent Pathfinder, it’s going to cost you $44,115, including the $1,295 destination fee.

That price plants the Rock Creek firmly between the mid-grade SV and SL trims, assuming said trims are equipped with all-wheel drive, as the Rock Creek comes with AWD standard. If you’d rather go the cheap route, the base Pathfinder S model with front-wheel drive is actually $35 cheaper this year at $36,295. A Platinum (top trim) goes up by $1,300 versus 2022, though, so don’t think Nissan has made the Pathfinder any cheaper across the board. If you want to add all-wheel drive to any model (besides Rock Creek), it’s an extra $1,900.

As for what’s new in the 2023 model year beyond the addition of the Rock Creek trim, Nissan has kept changes to a minimum. The SL trim adds a wireless charging pad to its list of standard equipment. Both the SL and Platinum gain a new 10-way power passenger seat. And lastly, the Platinum offers a new second-row captain’s chair package with a removable second row console. Everything else remains the same, which is no surprise considering the Pathfinder was totally new just last year.

Nissan says the 2023 model year Pathfinder is on sale now.

