Pick up this best-selling car cleaning gel for under $7 today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your car interior clean is a constant challenge. Even the most diligent among us cut corners on your average car wash and interior scrub down. One of the biggest steps that's easily missed during interior cleanings is dusting your dashboard and air vents. Those vents are blowing air directly into your face, shouldn't they be as clean as possible?

Luckily, this weird looking car cleaning gel is perfect for that job. Car cleaning gel is one of the weirdest looking car cleaning tools out there, but it's also one of the easiest ways to grab the dirt and crumbs from the hardest-to-reach spots of your vehicle. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it. This putty is great for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. In addition to being a dust-grabbing powerhouse, it also has a clean lavender scent. This particular gel is currently the best-selling detailing gel on Amazon and for a limited time only it's available at 43% off.