This vintage Ford Bronco is yours to win for the next two days

Unless you’re a diehard Jeep fan, the new Bronco is undeniably cool, but is it as cool as the first generation? That’s a tough question. More practical? Sure. Safer? Undoubtedly. But does it turn heads like the original? Which would you rather choose? For me it is a tough call, but with the looks of the original I think it is first-gen all the way, especially if it is customized, like this giveaway from Omaze.
Win a vintage Velocity Ford Bronco - Enter at Omaze
Here are the specs of the Velocity Ford Bronco, according to Omaze:
- Max Seating: 4
- Powertrain: Ford Coyote 5.0 Fuel Injected Engine
- Transmission: Automatic Transmission
- Drivetrain: 4WD
- Exterior Color: Anvil Grey (actual color may vary from color displayed in images)
- Interior Color: Hickory
- Horsepower: 430 hp
- Torque: 410 lb-ft tq
- Approximate Retail Value: $225,000
- Cash Alt: $168,750
- Special features: 17” Pacer polished wheels with 33x12.50 BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires; Velocity exhaust system; 2.5” Suspension lift; Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9” rear axle; Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with hydroboost assisted braking; JW speaker LED headlights; Power side steps; Alpine stereo with Bluetooth and Kicker speakers and subwoofer; Vintage Air A/C and heat; 6-point roll cage with safari soft top
You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 20 entries, while $50 will get you 500 entries and $100 will get you 1,200 entries.
The donations themselves benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America. According to Omaze, “Boys & Girls Clubs of America inspires and enables all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential. Their world-class Club Experience assures success is within reach of every young person who enters their doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character, citizenship and a healthy lifestyle.”
If you want this Bronco, and who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is Sept 9, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.