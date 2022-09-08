This vintage Ford Bronco is yours to win for the next two days

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Unless you’re a diehard Jeep fan, the new Bronco is undeniably cool, but is it as cool as the first generation? That’s a tough question. More practical? Sure. Safer? Undoubtedly. But does it turn heads like the original? Which would you rather choose? For me it is a tough call, but with the looks of the original I think it is first-gen all the way, especially if it is customized, like this giveaway from Omaze.

Here are the specs of the Velocity Ford Bronco, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 4

Powertrain: Ford Coyote 5.0 Fuel Injected Engine

Transmission: Automatic Transmission

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Anvil Grey (actual color may vary from color displayed in images)

Interior Color: Hickory

Horsepower: 430 hp

Torque: 410 lb-ft tq

Approximate Retail Value: $225,000

Cash Alt: $168,750

Special features: 17” Pacer polished wheels with 33x12.50 BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires; Velocity exhaust system; 2.5” Suspension lift; Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9” rear axle; Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with hydroboost assisted braking; JW speaker LED headlights; Power side steps; Alpine stereo with Bluetooth and Kicker speakers and subwoofer; Vintage Air A/C and heat; 6-point roll cage with safari soft top