2023 Ford Super Duty reportedly inaugurating a new 6.8-liter V8

Ford is putting the final touches on the 2023 Super Duty line of pickup trucks. We have a decent idea of what the truck will look like thanks to several batches of spy shots, and an unverified report claims the engine palette will include a new V8 that will replace the current model's 6.2-liter unit.

Citing anonymous sources familiar with the pickup's development program, enthusiast website Ford Authority reported that the 2023 Super Duty will inaugurate a 6.8-liter V8. The unit will be naturally-aspirated, though its horsepower and torque ratings aren't available, and the publication adds that it will replace the 6.2-liter Boss V8 that Ford introduced in 2010. For context, the Boss is rated at 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, while the available 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 delivers 430 and 475, respectively. It stands to reason that the 6.8-liter will offer more horsepower and torque than the Boss and less than the Godzilla. There's no word yet on what the turbodiesel option will look like.

In a separate report that also cites anonymous sources, Ford Authority added that a hybrid option will not be part of the portfolio.

Earlier spy shots suggest that the visual changes will include a redesigned front end with bigger lights, a trim-specific grille for the upmarket King Ranch model, and steps integrated into the sides of the cargo box. The off-road-focused Tremor model will return as well.

Ford will begin taking orders for the 2023 Super Duty on October 17, 2022, so the truck should make its debut in the coming weeks.

