Ferrari teases Purosangue exhaust note before September 13 debut

We've been talking about a Ferrari SUV for more than five years, when ex-CEO Luca de Montezemolo said the Maranello automaker would never build one and then was let go not long after. We've known there would be a Ferrari SUV for four years, when the brand's product road map ID'd what would come to be nicknamed the Ferrari Utility Vehicle. Barring a late switcheroo, we're betting on the official name to be Purosangue. During a year of teasers and spy videos, at last, we have less than a week to see what all the fuss has been and will be about. On September 13, Ferrari shows its new four-door, four-seat family car, and teased the arrival with a clip of the exhaust note.

You heard it here first.

More will be revealed on the 13th of September.#FerrariPurosangue #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/xQOTpdJBiM — Ferrari (@Ferrari) September 6, 2022

Although muted, we expect that sound to be emerging from a naturally aspirated V12, the engine CEO Benedetta Vigna confirmed the Purosangue will offer. It's possible Ferrari's twin-turbo V8 will join the options, but we don't know if or when that happens. With spy videos showing what appears to be a slightly lifted wagon-esque form, the Purosangue's focus on road manners could vault it to the top of the competitive set in the horsepower column. The company's 6.5-liter V12 makes 819 horsepower in the 812Superfast, easily besting the 697 in the Aston Martin DBX 707 and the 657 horses in the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Even Ferrari's twin-snail V8 would clear the bar, that engine producing 711 hp in the F8 Tributo. Or, it's possible Ferrari could turn the wick way down, aligning the Purosangue with its tourers, the 611-hp Roma and 612-hp Portofino M convertible.

Sounds like no matter the specs, the Purosangue won't be the easiest Ferrari to get into for reasons beyond the current industrial snarls. A Ferrari presentation during Capital Markets Day this year explained the Purosangue's "yearly average contribution to shipments will remain below 20% over its lifecycle." Volume that low indicates a cap enforced by the company; SUVs introduced among other super sports car makers have run directly to the top of the brand's sales charts. We will not be surprised to see that figure rise in the coming years, or Purosangue's being flipped for obscene amounts over its entire run.

It's quite the month for lusty cars, the Pagani C10 debuting the day before the Ferrari, the seventh-gen Ford Mustang arriving the day after.

Related video: