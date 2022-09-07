KTM X-Bow GT-XR is an Audi-powered, 517-hp race car for the road

KTM kept its promise of launching a street-legal version of the track-only X-Bow GT2 unveiled in 2020. Called X-Bow GT-XR, the coupe shares numerous competition-proven parts with its race-going sibling but gains a number of features added to improve comfort.

Power for the GT-XR comes from a turbocharged, 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine sourced from Audi and tuned to develop 517 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. If those figures don't sound supercar-worthy, keep in mind that the latest addition to the KTM range weighs merely 2,755 pounds. Put another way, it has more power than the last-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 S yet it weighs less than a Subaru BRZ.

Mid-mounted, the five-cylinder spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential. KTM quotes a 3.4-second sprint from 0 to 62 mph and a top speed of 174 mph. It's not all about straight-line speed, though. On the track, the GT-XR benefits from an adjustable suspension system, massive brakes (carbon ceramic units are optional), and a data logging system. On a road trip, the driver can count on a driving range of over 620 miles thanks in part to a 25.3-gallon fuel tank.

KTM retained the GT2's power-operated, fighter-jet-like canopy, which tilts forward to provide access to the cabin, and the GT-XR looks a lot like the GT2. It's low, wide, and a lot less generic-looking than many other low-volume supercars. The monocoque and body panels are made with carbon fiber to help keep weight in check, and there's a lot more going on in the aerodynamic department than initially meets the eye. KTM notes that the suspension system's components are aerodynamically optimized and that it fitted the GT-XR with an innovative system called AirCurtain that routes the vortices generated by the front spoiler around the floor to create an air seal around the car.

While the GT-XR is essentially a GT2 made just tame enough to qualify for street-legal status, it's not as stripped-out as you might expect. It features air conditioning, a digital rear-view mirror, USB-C charging ports, and Bluetooth connectivity. Trunk space checks in at about 5.6 cubic feet, which is fine for the segment, and buyers can order a set of custom-fitted luggage developed with Meindl. It can't hide its race car genes, however: it features a pair of carbon fiber bucket seats with harnesses and a quick-release steering with with an integrated display.

Built in Graz, Austria, the KTM X-Bow GT-XR is on sale now with a base price of €284,900 (about $282,384) before taxes.