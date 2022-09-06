BMW M5 hybrid and 5 Series look angry in spy photos

The next-generation BMW 5 Series has been caught in spy photos once again. This time, we get a look at both the regular model and the high-performance M5, both with significantly less camouflage and a clearer look at the lights and grilles. Overall, the cars look like the most conservative redesigns for BMW sedans yet, which may be a relief to fans of the brand.

That's not to say that the new one won't see particularly large changes. The headlight design seems to borrow from the 2 Series coupe with scowling, triangular housings that sweep more upward and line up with the hood shut line. Between those lights is a grille of comparatively modest proportions in regard to other recent BMW products. It definitely looks larger than before, but not by a huge degree, and it retains the more horizontal layout we've grown accustomed to. That grille also leans forward, and the hood is contoured to the grille's outline at the leading edge.