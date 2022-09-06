2023 Ram 1500 gets tech upgrades, Limited Elite special edition

The 2023 Ram light-duty and heavy-duty lineups gain a suite of minor upgrades and a revamped special edition. Starting with the 1500, all trims gain Rear-seat Reminder Alert and an LED hitch lamp in the tailgate handle. Models above the two Tradesman trims will have access to an optional 12-inch frameless digital gauge cluster. The gauges can be displayed in digital or analogue form, further customization in the form of five configurable tiles and nearly 24 menus, and cluster configurations able to be saved to a particular user profile. Every 1500 trim that gets the 12-inch Uconnect 5 system will also get Stellantis' Emergency Vehicle Alert system, a boon for distracted drivers who might not realize there's an emergency vehicle approaching.

The Ram 1500 Rebel will come with Selec-Speed Control standard. Swiped from Jeep and the TRX pickup, Selec-Speed Control is effectively off-road cruise control. Using buttons on the steering wheel, the driver can set the speed between 0.6 to 5 miles per hour when the transfer case is in 4WD Low. The feature will join the optional Back Country Package that can be optioned on the Big Horn and Lone Star trims, and the Off-Road Group available to the Big Horn, Lone Star, Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited trims. That Off-Road Group unlocks another goodie for 2023, being 22-inch all-terrain tires, but only for the Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited models.

One special edition continues and another swings in. The Ram RED Edition carries on into 2023 for the Limited Crew Cab. It gets red RAM lettering in the grille and on the doors outside, the same again on the center console lid. For next year, it comes with a UV-C light in the glove box. Place an item in the glovebox and press a button a button on the center console, that light turns on for three minutes to kill pathogens like bacteria, viruses, mold and fungus. The RED model is part of Stellantis' pledge to help the Global Fund fight health emergencies in partnership with the 16-year-old non-profit RED.

The new special trim is the 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition. This is Ram's continued swapping of names for special editions on the Limited, which has seen the 10th Anniversary and Southfork names in recent years. The $2,145 10th Anniversary Package rolls on into the new model year. The Limited Elite Edition gets Ram's multifunction locking tailgate, deployable bed step, four adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, a bed extender and cargo divider and warning lamp in the cabin when the tailgate is ajar. The driver also gets a unique gauge cluster theme, heated steering wheel, bright pedal kit and jeweled rotary shifter. Front-row occupants sit in heated and ventilated 12-way bucket seats, everyone enjoys premium leather on the thrones.

Stepping up a class, the 2500 and 3500 will have access to the 12-inch digital gauge cluster. On the utility side, there's a new optional digital rearview mirror that integrates views from the side and rear cameras, upgraded optional telescoping tow mirrors, and overall camera enhancements in the updated Trailer Tow pages. The Trailer Reverse Steering Control that debuted on the 2021 Ram 1500 steps up for heavy duties, allowing drivers to turn a dial in the cab to point the trailer where they want it to go when reversing. Cosmetics haven't been neglected, either, Mopar making a new sport performance hood available for the Laramie and Limited trims.

Pricing isn't available yet, but don't be surprised at bumps over 2022.

