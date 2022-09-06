2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed keeps the W12 alive with 626 horsepower

Bentley has expanded the Flying Spur range with a performance-oriented variant appropriately called Speed. The sedan stands out from other members of the Flying Spur lineup with a powerful W12 engine between its fenders, a firmer chassis setup, and a specific design.

The company has traditionally reserved the "Speed" designation for its driver-focused models, and the Flying Spur lives up to this badge with a 6.0-liter W12 engine that's twin-turbocharged to develop 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, the next model down is the Flying Spur S, which uses a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 rated at 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. Bentley pegs the Speed's zero-to-60-mph time at 3.7 seconds, and the big sedan doesn't stop accelerating until its speedometer displays 207 mph.

An eight-speed automatic transmission transfers the 12-cylinder's output to the four wheels via a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, and reaching the Speed's top speed requires leaving the gearbox in sixth. Seventh and eighth are overdrive gears used to keep the engine's revolutions relatively low at higher speeds. Four-wheel steering, Torque Vectoring by Brake technology, and the 48-volt Bentley Dynamic Ride system help drivers make the most of the extra power. Massive brakes are found on the list of standard features as well.

Visually, the Speed gains black exterior trim, "Speed" emblems on the lower part of the fenders, and model-specific 22-inch wheels. Buyers have several options to choose from, including the Styling Specification and Blackline Specification packages. Inside, the Speed features Dinamica Pure upholstery, a redesigned instrument cluster, sport pedals, 24-way power-adjustable front comfort seats, and 14-way power-adjustable rear seats. Both rows of seats are heated, ventilated, and equipped with a massage function; Bentley argues that performance and comfort aren't mutually exclusive. Piano Black trim comes standard but other types of wood (like Crown Cut Walnut) are no-cost options.

Pricing information for the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed hasn't been released yet.