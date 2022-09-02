Race track spectacular | Autoblog Podcast #745

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder, Road Test Editor Zac Palmer, and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. This week as all about race tracks. Over the course of their careers (and a little on the side), our editors have had the opportunity to drive numerous fantastic circuits around the country and around the world, from Laguna Seca to Daytona to the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This week, they discuss some of their favorite tracks, the cars they tackled them in and the memories they made there. Scroll down to the rundown for links to some of the stories and reviews from these beloved circuits.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #745

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: