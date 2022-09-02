Race track spectacular | Autoblog Podcast #745

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder, Road Test Editor Zac Palmer, and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. This week as all about race tracks. Over the course of their careers (and a little on the side), our editors have had the opportunity to drive numerous fantastic circuits around the country and around the world, from Laguna Seca to Daytona to the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This week, they discuss some of their favorite tracks, the cars they tackled them in and the memories they made there. Scroll down to the rundown for links to some of the stories and reviews from these beloved circuits.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #745
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Monticello Motor Club
- Virginia International Raceway
- Willow Springs Raceway
- Waterford Hills
- M1 Concourse
- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- Daytona International Speedway
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Laguna Seca
- Nürburgring Nordschleife
- Utah Motorsports Park
- Thermal Club (We've driven a lot of cars there)
- Club Motorsports
- Sonoma Raceway
- Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
- Circuito del Jarama
- Circuit Mont-Tremblant
- Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb
- OEM tracks
- FCA's Chelsea Proving Grounds
- GM's Lutz Ring
- Honda in Marysville, Ohio
- Honda's Twin Ring Motegi (Bonus: it's home to the Honda Collection Hall)
- Ford's Dearborn Proving Grounds
- Ford's Romeo Proving Grounds
Feedback
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Related video: