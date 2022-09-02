2023 Infiniti QX60 adds three-year maintenance plan, higher price

Infiniti has published pricing information for the 2023 QX60. The second-generation crossover enters its second model year on the market with price increases across the board, a handful of new features and a three-year maintenance plan called Infiniti Premium Care.

Buyers still have four trim levels to choose from. Pricing for the full range (including the $1,195 destination charge) is as follows:

QX60 Pure: $50,395 ($2,520 more than in 2022)

QX60 Luxe: $56,445 ($2,520 more than in 2022)

QX60 Sensory: $59,795 ($2,420 more than in 2022)

QX60 Autograph: $63,795 ($2,420 more than in 2022)

Note that those figures correspond to the front-wheel-drive QX60. Motorists who want all-wheel-drive will need to pay and extra $2,000 regardless of trim.

Small updates to the list of standard features complement the price hike. Every trim level gains a wireless device charger and a frameless rear-view mirror for 2023. The Luxe model gets gloss black trim on the rear bumper, while Sensory and Autograph trims receive gray trim. Heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system and a power-operated hatch continue to come standard.

Infiniti Premium Care is the final addition to the QX60 line-up. Announced in June 2022, and offered on every 2023 Infiniti model, it's an integrated maintenance plan that includes three years' worth of engine oil and brake fluid changes, tire rotations, inspections, cabin air filter replacements, tire road hazard coverage, and, on some models, car rental assistance.

