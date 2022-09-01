2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo is an ode to the '80s

Harley-Davidson is expanding its Icons Collection range with a Low Rider ST-based limited-edition model called El Diablo. Finished in an eye-catching shade of red, the bike is a tribute to the 1983 Harley-Davidson FXRT and inspired by the tuning scene that thrived in the 1980s.

Colorado-based Gunslinger Custom Paint helped Harley-Davidson give the El Diablo a head-turning design, and applying the paint is far more labor-intensive than it might sound. The company starts by spraying a base of El Diablo Red followed by a layer of Bright Red Sunglo. Painters then mask off the red pinstripes and apply El Diablo Dark Red and Dark Red Pearl accents around the panel shapes to add contrast. Finally, a layer of El Diablo Dark Red Metallic and hand-applied Pale Gold pinstripes bring a finishing touch to the custom look.

Beyond the paint, one of the El Diablo's standout features is a powerful sound system designed jointly by Harley-Davidson and Rockford Fosgate. It consists of two 5.25-inch subwoofers, two remote tweeters, a 250-watt amplifier, and Bluetooth connectivity. The list of the El Diablo's standard features also includes a six-inch-tall tinted windshield, a single LED headlight, locking saddle bags, and a one-person seat. And, Harley-Davidson added features that you'd expect to find in a car such as a USB charging port and a digital instrument cluster.

Power comes from the oil- and air-cooled Milwaukee-Eight V-twin engine, which delivers 103 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque from 117 cubic inches of displacement. One of the cool parts about motorcycles is that the drivetrain is normally part of the design; it's usually at least partially visible. In this case, Harley-Davidson added a forward-facing engine air filter that increases airflow to the cylinders for more mid-range torque and doubles as a hot rod-inspired styling cue. Most of the drivetrain is painted black to complement the red panels.

Harley-Davidson will cap production of the Low Rider El Diablo at 1,500 units globally, thought there's no word yet on how many have been earmarked for the American market. Pricing starts at $27,999, and deliveries are scheduled to start in the fall of 2022.

