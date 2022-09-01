2022 Toyota Tundra, Lexus NX recalled for potential rollaway issue

Toyota has announced a recall including the 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck and the Lexus NX compact luxury SUV. It involves 84,000 vehicles total and is related to the electronic parking brakes.

The issue is that the parking brakes may not engage or disengage correctly. This could mean that the car could be left stationary without the brake on, making it possible for the car to roll away. This could end up hitting and/or pinning someone, potentially fatally. A similar situation led to the death of actor Anton Yelchin.

The fix is simple, and of course free. Owners of affected vehicles can go to their Toyota or Lexus dealer where a technician will update the vehicle's ECU. Toyota will be notifying owners by October of the this year. Owners can also check toyota.com/recall, lexus.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls with their VIN or license plate number for recall info.

