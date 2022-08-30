Ford previews the next-generation Mustang's V8 exhaust note

Ford is in the final stages of testing the seventh-generation Mustang. The model isn't scheduled to make its debut until September 14, and it won't land in showrooms until the 2024 model year, but the Blue Oval is giving fans a preview of the available V8 engine's exhaust note.

Posted on Twitter, the 16-second video is music to our ears: it features the sound of a V8 engine revving a few times followed by the noise of tires squealing. It seemingly confirms that the next Mustang (which is called S650 internally) will be offered with a V8, likely a version of the current car's 5.0-liter unit. While an eight-cylinder used to be an expectation, it's quickly becoming a unique selling point. Dodge announced that its Hemi V8 will die with the Challenger and Charger after the 2023 model year, and the Chevrolet Camaro's future is murky at best.

Official technical specifications remain under wraps, but an earlier report claims the next-generation Mustang will land with close to 500 horsepower, though whether that figure corresponds to the GT, the Mach 1 or another variant isn't clear. We're guessing that the roster of engines will carry over from the current-generation car, meaning base models will ship with a turbocharged, 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. Rear-wheel drive will again come standard, and buyers will be asked to choose between a six-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic.

Ford will unveil the seventh-generation Mustang on September 14, 2022, at the Detroit auto show.

Related video: