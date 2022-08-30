2023 Nissan Rogue gets expanded Midnight Edition availability

The Nissan Rogue has had a busy couple of years. It had a near total redesign for 2021 that vastly improved most aspects of the compact crossover. For 2022, it got a whole new engine that was also a big improvement. But the 2023 Nissan Rogue finally takes the foot off the gas with almost no changes besides the return of the Midnight Package and a slight price increase across the board.

Pricing now starts at $28,655, an increase of $210 that's reflected across the lineup. That's for the base S trim with front-wheel drive. It comes with turbocharged, variable-compression 1.5-liter three-cylinder making 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. It also includes desirable safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear automatic emergency braking and automatic high-beam headlights. All-wheel drive is a $1,500 option. Pricing for the whole line-up is below.

The other change is the availability of the Midnight Package on the SV trim. The Midnight Edition is your typical black trim appearance package. It includes gloss black badging, grille and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also features a black leatherette interior. Pricing for the package hasn't been announced.

