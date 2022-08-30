2023 Mazda CX-9 drops base model, creeps up in price

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 moves into its next model year with minimal updates, but with notable price adjustments. Of the couple changes Mazda has made, its dropping of the base Sport trim is the biggest. This move effectively ups the base price by $3,120.

A “base” 2023 CX-9 now comes in Touring trim, which will run you $40,025, including the $1,275 destination charge. Versus the 2022 model year Touring, that’s up $970. Mazda throws the Touring model a few bones to justify the added cost. You’ll now get LED fog lights, a wireless phone charger and a power moonroof standard — all of these previously came into play on the considerably more expensive Touring Plus trim in 2022. The 2023 Touring Plus still comes with more equipment than a Touring, but Mazda has narrowed the gap this year.

There are no powertrain changes for 2023, which means the CX-9 continues to be exclusively offered with Mazda’s 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It makes 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque with regular 87 octane fuel, but bumps those figures up to 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet with 93 octane.

The Carbon Edition originally introduced for 2021 will carry on into 2023. Its price is $850 more than the 2022 model. Rounding out the range, we have the Grand Touring and the Signature at the very top. There are no big changes here, but the top-line Signature now costs $900 more than last year, sitting at $49,735. Add in a premium paint option like Soul Red Crystal Metallic, and the CX-9’s price will crest $50,000.

Mazda says the 2023 CX-9 will arrive in dealerships this fall.

Related video: