Callaway previews supercharger kit for C8 Chevrolet Corvette

Connecticut-based tuner Callaway is preparing to inject a serious amount of power into the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette. The firm previewed a supercharger kit for the 6.2-liter V8 at the Corvettes at Carlisle event in Pennsylvania that will enter production in 2023.

The kit's main component is a 2.3-liter, twin-screw TripleCooled supercharger with Eaton TVS 2300 rotors, according to enthusiast website Muscle Cars & Trucks. Development work is on-going, so Callaway hasn't published final horsepower and torque figures yet, but it's safe to assume that the supercharged Corvette will put far more power under the driver's right foot than the stock 495-horsepower model.

Aftermarket companies make supercharger kits for just about anything from a J-body-generation Chevrolet Cavalier to a new Toyota 4Runner, but adding forced induction to the first Corvette powered by a mid-mounted engine is easier said than done. It's famously (or infamously, depending on your perspective) equipped with an encrypted ECU to keep some tuners at bay. "We have to pick and choose who are the good guys," General Motors president Mark Reuss explained in 2019. It sounds like Callaway is on the nice list because the company claims it has "access to calibrate without using a piggyback system" to bypass the ECU's encryption.

Pricing for the kit will start "in the low [$20,000 range] installed," according to Callaway, and enthusiasts can reserve one with a $1,000 deposit. The kit will be sold through participating Chevrolet dealers, deliveries are scheduled to start in early 2023, and every supercharged Corvette will be covered by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty for added peace of mind. Buyers can also select an optional service contract.

