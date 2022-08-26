Nissan and Infiniti are recalling older vehicles that were repaired after collision damage to address problems with Takata replacement air bag inflators that were potentially installed. The overall campaign population is difficult for Nissan to pin down because the only vehicles impacted would be those that Nissan and Infiniti know to have been serviced with the replacement units in question. Officially, the recalled population numbers just 375, but Nissan says more than 18,000 cars could have the defective parts installed.

Drivers of 2001-2003 Nissan Maximas, 2002-2006 Nissan Sentras, 2007-2012 Nissan Versa Sedans/Hatchbacks, 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4s and 2006-2010 Infiniti M35s/M45s that had their vehicles repaired after a collision or theft should be aware that these deadly replacement parts may have been used.

"The potentially affected inflators may have been installed on vehicles after final remedy repair completion under the vehicle recalls as part of a subsequent theft or collision repair," Nissan's notice said. "Vehicles that received the subject parts prior to December 9, 2016, are not affected as they would have been subsequently included in the final remedy recalls and replaced with a final remedy driver and/or passenger air bag inflator. Nissan has identified 18,422 vehicles that may have had these parts installed during service."

The air bag inflators in question were inadvertently shipped to service inventory between December 9, 2016 and November 12, 2021 — after the dangers of Takata's inflator design were known to the industry. Notices are already being mailed; owners will be asked to bring their cars in for inspection, and if defective parts are found, they will be replaced.

