Walmart has a portable wet/dry vac available for less than $10 right now

Keeping your car interior clean is important, and while there are plenty of handheld vacuums out there more than up to the task in most situations, sometimes you just need something with a little more oomph. Generally, a wet/dry vac can pick up spills that a normal handheld vac just can't. Dirt, dust and crumbs are great targets for, say, a ThisWorx vac, but water, juice, or unspeakable baby messes need a special tool for the job. This 1.5 gallon Hyper tough wet/dry vac could be just the solution you're looking for if you want to be prepared for wet messes. For a limited time, Walmart is selling the red version only of this vac only for an eye-popping $9.98. Is this the most powerful wet/dry vac out there? Not by a long shot. But you absolutely can't beat the price. If you're in the market, it's well worth a look.

Key Features: