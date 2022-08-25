Koenigsegg building more CC850s because it sold out fast

The Koenigsegg CC850 is sold out. That's completely unsurprising, as these special supercars are snapped up almost as fast as a Jesko's transmission can shift. But what's interesting is that the company sold the 50-unit run so quickly, it ended up deciding to expand the production run by almost half.

Instead of just 50 cars, Koenigsegg announced it would expand the run by another 20. According to the company, that initial allocation sold fast enough that a number of long-time Koenigsegg customers missed out on a chance at the supercar. It ended up going back to some early order holders to check if they would be all right with the expansion, and obviously it must've gone over fine.

The 50-unit run was based on founder and owner Christian von Koenigsegg's 50th birthday. The extra 20 was based on the 20th anniversary of the company's first production car, the CC8S. That's also the same car that the CC850 is celebrating with its manual-ized version of the nine-speed automatic Light Speed Transmission and more than 1,000 horsepower.

Related video: