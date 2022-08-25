2024 Kia EV9 appears in official photos with minimal camouflage

Just a couple of weeks ago, we saw a thinly veiled 2024 Kia EV9 prototype testing in Germany. Kia decided to follow up on those spy shots with its own official photos of an EV9 prototype. Even more of the vinyl camouflage was removed on this example, giving us an even better look at the electric SUV's details and its resemblance to the concept.

At the front, the headlights are vertical and pushed to the far edges, and they feature trim that wraps around the front to create the illusion of a grille. This trim intersects with the top of the lower grille section, which has the same trapezoidal shape as the concept. There don't appear to be the concept's running lights that extend into the front body work, but they may still be hidden.

The profile of the EV9 continues the concept looks. The boxy shape is mostly retained, though it's slightly more rounded with softer creases. The window area is impressively large, and the triangular rear sail panel really stands out against it. Even the wheel arch shape and cladding look straight from the show car. The wheels don't have a triangular motif, but they're still unique-looking aero-inspired pieces. The four-spoke shape is reminiscent of shuriken.

The only angle Kia didn't share was of the rear. But previous spy photos have shown it will be as close to the show car as the rest of the SUV. It will have the vertical taillights that highlight the widened fenders.

The EV9 will be revealed in the first quarter of 2023. We expect it to go on sale as a 2024 model. It will feature the E-GMP platform shared with the EV6. That means 350-kW fast charging and likely dual- and single-motor powertrain options.

