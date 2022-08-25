2023 Ram TRX priced at $81,150

The relentless rise of the MSRP on the Ram TRX has slowed. In January of this year, the super truck's base price had climbed to $74,085 after the $1,695 destination charge. Six weeks later, it jumped up $2,295 and the destination charge rose $100, taking matters to $76,880. Since then February, Ram pushed the mark up another $1,910 to $80,585 after destination. Mopar Insiders sourced the pricing sheet for the 2023 Ram TRX and reports next year's truck is only going to be $565 more dear, costing $81,150. MI didn't note any substantive changes to the pickup, which wouldn't be surprising in just its third year on the market.

There are other price bumps among the options, however. Diamond Black Crystal will hold over as the only monotone available and cost the same $100 as now. But the 2022 TRX offers six two-tone hues that, according to this early list, will drop to five. Granite Crystal Metallic will go up from $200 to $450; Billet Silver Metallic increases from $200 to $250, and Hydro Blue Pearl climbs from $100 to $350. The other two, Flame Red Clear and Bright White Clear, will cost $250, same as now. On the 2022 rig, however, choosing those latter two-tone paint jobs automatically adds a little more than $10,000 in options with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group. The Ignition Orange two-tone exterior isn't included on the list MI received, the end of the $9,200 Ignition Edition Package that also required the Level 2 group and so added nearly $20,000 to the price. The $100,080 Sandblast Edition is the special trim for next year.

Big-ticket prices like the Equipment Groups and a la carte options such as the dual-pane sunroof, 19-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system, and surround-view camera system don't appear to have budged. We think that's called "small favors." The reptile's heart hasn't changed either, that continuing to be the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 with 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. We think that's called, "If it ain't broke."

The 2023 TRX isn't on the Ram configurator as of writing, but dealers are ready to take orders.

