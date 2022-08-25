2023 Kia Sportage earns IIHS Top Safety Pick award

The redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage has undergone evaluation by the Insurance Institute for Highway, and the results are good for the compact SUV. It earned a Top Safety Pick award. If it weren't for some disappointing headlights, it would've even received the Top Safety Pick+ award.

In crash tests, IIHS rated the Sportage with the highest "Good" rating across the board. Both of the SUV's automatic emergency braking systems got top "Superior" marks, too. Child seat anchor access got an "Acceptable" rating. The only weak point was the headlights. The base reflector headlights used on most Sportage trims were rated "Poor" due to inadequate illumination. The Prestige trims get projector lamps that IIHS rated "Acceptable."

The compact SUV segment has a large number of Top Safety Pick recipients, including Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Jeep Compass, and Toyota RAV4. It's also home to many Top Safety Pick+ winners, including the Sportage's twin, the Hyundai Tucson. Others with the "+" rating include Ford Bronco Sport, Mazda CX-30, Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester, Toyota Corolla Cross, Toyota RAV4 Prime and Volkswagen Tiguan.

