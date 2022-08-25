2023 Chevy Silverado costs $1,000 more

The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado light duty and heavy duty lineups will cost $1,000 more across all trims in 2023. So sayeth GM Authority, which got access to pricing sheets for the Silverado 1500, 2500, and 3500. As we noted with pricing for the 2023 Ram TRX — that truck rising $565 for next year — the Silverado's new premium likewise comes after a series of larger MSRP additions throughout the course of this year. Chevy upped the Silverado 1500 price three times in 2022 to $36,395, and the Silvy HD price has taken four jumps, rising $4,100 compared to its launch price last summer to $41,995. For next year, according to GMA, the price of entry to the Silverado 1500, meaning the two-wheel-drive Regular Cab Work Truck with the standard bed and 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, is said to be $37,395 after the $1,795 destination charge.

At the other end of the range, the ultimate on-road trim starts at $62,595, which gets a Crew Cab High Country with the short bed and 5.3-liter V8. This top High Country comes in at $68,890 for the Crew Cab with the standard bed and the 6.2-liter V8. Off-road shoppers can pay more, the trail-focused ZR2 starting at $71,595, the slightly more fierce ZR2 Bison ringing up $78,490 at the till.

GMA paperwork shows the 2023 Silverado 2500 HD in base Work Truck in two-wheel-drive with the Regular Cab, long bed, and 6.6-liter gasoline V8 will be $42,295. Meanwhile, the base price of the Silverado 3500HD in the WT trim level and with the same engine and drivetrain configuration will be $43,495. Buyers whose luxury needs must match their work needs would want to go straight to the top, the four-wheel drive 2500 HD High Country with the Crew Cab, long bed, and 6.6-liter turbodiesel for $79,945.

The 3500 HD price bracket will start at $43,495 for the WT and max out at $82,345. There HD lineup could see more substantial increases next year when a refresh brings the heavy duty interiors in line with those in the 1500. And it seems like only a matter of time before the Chevrolet brand is shepherded into the mandatory OnStar family that now includes Buick, GMC, and Cadillac and adds more than $1,000 to their MSRPs.