Toyota reverses course, recognizes California's authority to set emissions standards

It's the opposite of Toyota's stance in 2019, when it was part of a lawsuit challenging the state

Aug 24th 2022 at 8:49AM
2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD Red front three quarter
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD Red front three quarter
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD red front three quarter high
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD rear three quarter high
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD red rear low
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited interior
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD front three quarter
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD action front three quarter
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE action front three quarter
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE action rear three quarter low
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE action front low
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE action rear profile
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE front three quarter low
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE front action
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE action front
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE profile
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE rear detail
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X wheel
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE interior
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE interior from passenger
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE touchscreen navigation
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X touchscreen Apple CarPlay home screen
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE center console
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X wireless charging
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE shifter and one pedal button
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD snow mode button
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X X Mode button
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE IP detail
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X IP X Mode
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE front seats
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited seats
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X dash trim
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE speaker trim
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE back seat
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited back seat
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE rear vents and USB
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE cargo area with cargo cover
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE cargo area
  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE cargo seat down

Toyota agreed to recognize California’s authority to set its own auto emission standards, ending a standoff stretching back to the Trump administration. 

The Japanese automaker, which once sued along with several other manufacturers to stop California from setting higher emissions standards than the federal government, said in a statement Tuesday that it has acknowledged in recent communications with the California Air Resources Board the agency’s “leadership in climate policies and its authority to set vehicle emissions standards under the Clean Air Act.”

The statement is a reversal for a company that had joined peers, including General Motors Co., in a 2019 lawsuit challenging the state. That litigation, filed by the Environmental Defense Fund, came after the Trump administration moved to roll back Obama-era mileage rules and revoke California’s right to set its own emissions standards, which had been allowed under the Clean Air Act since the 1970s. GM later changed its tune and dropped from the suit shortly before pledging to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

Several major rivals, including Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG, sided with California early, going as far as reaching an agreement on higher standards with the state. That prompted the Trump administration to launch a brief antitrust investigation, which it later dropped.

President Joe Biden’s administration has since ordered carmakers to increase their average fuel economy to about 49 miles (78.8 kilometers) per gallon by 2026. The ambitious effort has largely won support from carmakers to make up for the stalled progress in recent years.

Toyota said in its statement that it “continues to share the vision” of greenhouse gas reduction and carbon neutrality goals with CARB and the state of California. 

The company’s recognition could make it eligible for fleet purchases by the state. Toyota said it is “excited about our efforts to extend zero-emissions activities beyond our core vehicle business” and “eager to explore the state’s engagement with these efforts.”

2023 Toyota bZ4X
