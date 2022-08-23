Polestar to provide batteries, chargers for electric hydrofoil boats

Polestar, formerly part of Volvo and maker of handsome Scandinavian EVs, will provide batteries and charging systems to a Swedish hydrofoil company named Candela. The boats’ unique design allows them to travel above the water surface and use far less energy than traditional watercraft.

Hydrofoils are different from traditional boats, using a set of fins or “foils” underwater to create lift. As the boat travels slowly, it sits on the water’s surface, but as it gains seed, the lift pushes it upward and above the water line. Candela’s hydrofoils are nearly silent and provide a cruising speed of up to 30 knots (34 mph).

The automaker views its new partnership as an opportunity to grow electric mobility. “I am fascinated by way Candela’s boats glide elegantly and efficient through, or better, over the water – amazing proof of the great aesthetics and experiences modern, sustainable technology can create,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said. “That Polestar will be part of future projects with Candela by supplying an essential part for the innovative propulsion of their boats is awesome. As a battery supplier to Candela, we can help drive the transition to cleaner oceans and lakes and electrify waterborne transport.”

Polestar and Candela plan to expand their partnership and look at future opportunities. It’s unclear what that could look like, but the idea of an electric amphibious car is interesting to entertain. Whatever the outcome of future collaboration, the world of high-end, expensive electric boats looks to be a good place for Polestar to expand its horizons.

