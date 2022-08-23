Hyundai and Kia are warning owners of their popular Palisade and Telluride SUVs to park them away from structures and other flammable items if equipped with a factory accessory tow hitch harness because they may catch fire. The Korean sister manufacturers report that since its introduction, the accessory hitch harness has been responsible for at least three fires, one of which took place at a Hyundai dealer.

While the recall specifies a population of more than 245,000 vehicles, it specifically targets models equipped with the OEM-spec harness that comes with either the integrated tow package or a dealer-installed accessory hitch. Per Hyundai, the issue arises from debris and moisture accumulation causing a short on a circuit board inside the harness module.

"Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete," Hyundai said in its defect notice to NHTSA. "As an interim repair, dealers will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse, as necessary, free of charge. The final remedy is currently under development."

Palisade and Telluride owners should expect to be notified of a permanent fix by the time it distributes formal notices to owners in October.

