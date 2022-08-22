One-off Porsche 911 Sally sells for $3.6 million for charity

The one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 Sally Special unveiled in August 2022 has become the most expensive new Porsche sold at auction. It brought $3.6 million, far more than many pre-auction estimates, and the German carmaker will donate the proceeds from the sale to two charities.

Porsche's Pixar "Cars" movie-inspired one-off crossed the auction block during an RM Sotheby's sale held in Monterey, California. The winning bid was placed via telephone, and the identity of the 911's new owner hasn't been made public — we don't know where Sally is off to. Time will tell if the winner decides to keep the car out of the public eye in a private collection or if the coupe gets driven and displayed at various events.