One-off Porsche 911 Sally sells for $3.6 million for charity

The one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 Sally Special unveiled in August 2022 has become the most expensive new Porsche sold at auction. It brought $3.6 million, far more than many pre-auction estimates, and the German carmaker will donate the proceeds from the sale to two charities.
Porsche's Pixar "Cars" movie-inspired one-off crossed the auction block during an RM Sotheby's sale held in Monterey, California. The winning bid was placed via telephone, and the identity of the 911's new owner hasn't been made public — we don't know where Sally is off to. Time will tell if the winner decides to keep the car out of the public eye in a private collection or if the coupe gets driven and displayed at various events.
Charities Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR will receive the proceeds from the sale, though there's no word yet on how the amount will be split. $3.6 million represents a huge amount of money for a 911 GTS whose base price is pegged at $144,050, but the fact that the 911 Sally is a true one-off and the charity aspect undoubtedly motivated bidders to open their wallet. In addition to the car, which features several specific styling cues, the winning bidder also received a second set of wheels for track use, a watch, and a book documenting the design process.
"The car attracted unprecedented interest. We saw a significant number of inquiries in the week before the auction, but this really accelerated in the final hours leading up to the event — driven by the incredible social media interest in the car," said RM Sotheby's global head of auctions Gord Ruff.