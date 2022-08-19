New GMC Canyon, Ford Bronco Heritage Editions and Nissan Z | Autoblog Podcast #743

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Producer Christopher McGraw. They kick off the podcast with news. Ford launched retro-themed Heritage Editions for its 2023 Bronco and Bronco Sport lineup. GMC unveiled the 2023 Canyon, complete with a ZR2-based AT4X trim. Some rare, vintage American cars were stolen and destroyed in England.
Chris loves sleeping in cars, and tells us how to turn a car into a camper for less than $100. Next, our hosts talk about what they've been driving from the Autoblog test fleet, including the new Nissan Z (which Chris slept in), Mercedes EQS 450 and VW Atlas. Finally, they reference a recent Autoblog Reddit AMA for a unique "Spend My Money" format. They help one participant pick a sub-$40,000 sports car, and another choose a JDM sports car to import to the U.S. when they move back from Japan.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #743
Rundown
- Heritage Editions join 2023 Bronco, Bronco Sport lineups
- 2023 GMC Canyon revealed with new ZR2-based AT4X trim
- Thieves steal and demolish two classic American cars in the U.K.
- Turn your car into a comfortable camper for less than $100
- Cars we're driving
- 2023 Nissan Z ... Can you catch some z's in it?
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+
- 2022 Volkswagen Atlas
- Spend My Money: Reddit edition
Feedback
