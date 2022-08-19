New GMC Canyon, Ford Bronco Heritage Editions and Nissan Z | Autoblog Podcast #743

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Producer Christopher McGraw. They kick off the podcast with news. Ford launched retro-themed Heritage Editions for its 2023 Bronco and Bronco Sport lineup. GMC unveiled the 2023 Canyon, complete with a ZR2-based AT4X trim. Some rare, vintage American cars were stolen and destroyed in England.

Chris loves sleeping in cars, and tells us how to turn a car into a camper for less than $100. Next, our hosts talk about what they've been driving from the Autoblog test fleet, including the new Nissan Z (which Chris slept in), Mercedes EQS 450 and VW Atlas. Finally, they reference a recent Autoblog Reddit AMA for a unique "Spend My Money" format. They help one participant pick a sub-$40,000 sports car, and another choose a JDM sports car to import to the U.S. when they move back from Japan.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #743

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: