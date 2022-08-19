LAX adds 1,300 EV chargers

In 2009, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) began work on a $14.5 billion modernization program that's still in progress. A Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP) within this project allocated $5.5 billion for four projects, one of them being a modern, four-story, 4,300-space economy parking structure not far from the airport that cost $294 million to build. That structure was complete last year, but all of its amenities are still being installed. KTLA reports that another phase is nearly complete thanks to the installation of 1,300 electric vehicle chargers at the new facility and at parking stations inside the airport itself.

Energy company PowerFlex says it was contracted to put 500 Level 2 chargers and eight DC fast-chargers in the economy parking structure that's a short shuttle ride from the gates. The remainder are being finished in the lots outside the airline terminals, spaces that are much more expensive and usually used for very short term parking. Parking spots with and without chargers in the new facility can be booked in advance at Parking.FlyLAX.com, with discounts offered depending on available space and how far ahead a reservation is made. On top of the parking fee, the airport said last year that its charging fee is $2 to hook up and $0.45 per kilowatt-hour — or roughly $35 to fully charge a Tesla Model 3, $43 for a Ford Mustang Mach E with the extended-range battery, or $96.50 for a GMC Hummer EV.

We hope LAX eventually releases data on charger utilization and customer feedback. An EV driver on a two-week vacation doesn't need their vehicle plugged in the entire time; on the other hand, will parkers be swapping plugs willy-nilly without regard for another vehicle's charging status?

To lower its carbon footprint, the structure was built with low-energy lighting, low-flow plumbing fixtures, and it uses recycled water. There are also spaces specifically for low-emissions vehicles and those who carpool to the airport. Future upgrades for the parking structure include an Automated People Mover to shuttle visitors to the terminal, expected to enter operation next year.