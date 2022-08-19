This car seat cushion for back pain has quietly racked up over 8,000 five-star reviews

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're anything like us, sitting down is probably a pretty big part of your life. Whether it be on a couch, at a desk or in your car, sitting can be all but unavoidable in modern society, and worse, an excessive amount of sitting can be devastating for your back. Luckily, there are cushions out there that help relieve potential back pain, and more! One of the internet's new favorites is this WAOAW cushion.

You may be looking at the design and thinking, well that looks pretty familiar, and you'd be right. The ComfiLife brand cushion is no doubt the original, but it has also exploded in price the past year with no updates or added extras, placing it just outside of a reasonable budget for many. This WAOAW alternative, however, provides many of the same features and is much easier on the wallet. It's made of 100% memory foam and has an anti-slip base to keep it from sliding around, a side handle to make it easily transportable, and a removable, washable velvet cover to make cleaning less of a hassle. It's made to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back. This can help with lower back pain and even sciatica relief, two things that no one should have to deal with in their day-to-day life.

One of the best parts about the WAOAW cushion is just how portable it is. Thanks to its built-in handle you can easily bring the cushion with you on a drive, to the office, on a long flight, or anywhere you happen to be lounging around. If you're looking to improve your life by taking control of your back pain, check out the cushion below, available at a discount for a limited time.