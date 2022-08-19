Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster revealed with 690 horsepower

Aston Martin kicked off the week with one V12 convertible, and it's finishing it out with yet another one. But unlike the DBR22, the V12 Vantage Roadster has a folding soft top and will be available at the end of the year. It's not quite as powerful as the DBR22, but it's no slouch, and is practically as fast as its coupe twin.

Performance upgrades to the V12 Vantage Roadster are essentially identical to the coupe. It has a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 making 690 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. Power goes through an eight-speed automatic transmission to a mechanical rear differential. In practice, the Roadster reaches the same 200-mph top speed as the coupe, and it's only 0.1 second behind it to 60 mph at 3.5 seconds.

Major weight savings have been found throughout. The exhaust is an ultra thin stainless steel system as part of multiple weight saving measures including the carbon ceramic brakes with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rears. The body has been widened by 1.6 inches and features a carbon fiber front bumper, hood, fenders and side sills, as well as a composite rear bumper and trunk lid. A new grille and hood vent improve cooling, and a splitter and diffuser help with downforce. The coupe's large rear wing isn't included as a nod to classier design, but it's available as part of aerodynamic package. Optional forged wheels can save even more weight, along with optional carbon fiber sport seats.

Production of the Roadster starts in the third quarter of this year, with deliveries coming later. Only 249 will be built. That makes it rarer than the coupe, of which Aston built 333 examples. All the Roadsters have been spoken for, and Aston didn't give pricing.

